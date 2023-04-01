Woman dead after shooting in Luzerne County

The search is on for a man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in Luzerne County Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — The hunt is on for a suspected killer in Luzerne County.

Troopers say 30-year-old Scott Oliver shot and killed his girlfriend.

The victim is 35-year-old Jessica Romano.

Investigators say it happened just before 7 Tuesday night at the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive in Foster Township. That's between Freeland and White Haven.

Oliver is not in custody.

Authorities searched a wooded area near Hickory Hills Development but so far, no arrest.

Again, state police are looking for Scott Oliver of Foster Township, who's wanted for homicide.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call State Police at Hazleton at 570-459- 3890.