x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Luzerne County

Troopers ID remains found in 2012

Troopers say remains found nearly 10 years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier.
Credit: WNEP

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County.

Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier.

Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of 2012.

State police now say the remains belong to a teenager from Wilkes-Barre who disappeared in 1969.

We should learn more about the cold case and how investigators were able to make a positive identification at a news conference being held Monday.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Kicking off Toys for Tots campaign

Before You Leave, Check This Out