Troopers ID remains found in 2012

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County.
Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier.
Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of 2012.
State police now say the remains belong to a teenager from Wilkes-Barre who disappeared in 1969.
We should learn more about the cold case and how investigators were able to make a positive identification at a news conference being held Monday.