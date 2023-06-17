Troopers chase loose calf in Luzerne County

The loose cow tied up traffic in both directions of Interstate 80.

DRUMS, Pa. — A loose cow tied up traffic in both directions of Interstate 80 in Luzerne County.

Troopers chased it down just past the Interstate 80/81 interchange in Butler Township around 9:30 a.m.

The cow was eventually caught, and this part of Interstate 80 was reopened to traffic.

