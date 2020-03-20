Troopers: Beware of scammers, price gouging

State police say criminals use times like these to gain sympathy and trust from people.

HAZLETON, Pa. — State police are reminding people to be on alert for scams attempting to take advantage of the coronavirus.

During the next few weeks, authorities say look out for scams like price gouging, bogus advertisements for supplies, and medicines that claim it prevents the coronavirus.

State police say this is a heightened time for online scams.

Trooper David Peters explains what people should be looking for.

"Things such as fraudulent fundraising campaigns, trying to raise money for the CDC or World Health Organization, or crowdfunding pages like GoFundMe for victims," said Trooper Peters.

Also, be aware of fake advertisements for medical supplies or medicine that claims it will help fight off the coronavirus.

"Social media sites claiming vaccines and cures. Currently, despite recent information about certain drugs they are trying, there is no known cure or vaccine for COVID-19. People should be really leery to buying that stuff online. Not only is it dangerous but it doesn't work."

One big scam being watched right now is price gouging. Many people are scrambling to find toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies.

Newswatch 16 did a scan of Facebook Marketplace where people can buy things from one another. Hand sanitizer is priced at $10 or more.

"A couple weeks ago, possibly still going on now, we heard reports of individuals price gouging. Basically, the law states anything over 20 percent of what the cost was prior to the emergency is considered price gouging. If people are experiencing that, you should contact the attorney general's office in regards to that," advised Trooper Peters.

State police say if you fall victim to an online scam, call your local police department.