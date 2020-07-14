Trio charged for flag stealing

An 18-year-old and two juveniles are accused of the crime in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County say they've caught the three people who have been running around stealing American flags.

Newswatch 16 showed you video of the trio taking an American flag and a POW-MIA flag from outside Hanover Area High School.

Police say Andrew Gushock, who is 18-years-old, and two juveniles took them.

They're also accused of swiping flags from outside homes and two fire departments.