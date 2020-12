The tree fell overnight on Friday into Saturday.

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — Several areas in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania had some wicked winter weather on Friday night.

A family in Luzerne County says the strong winds and rain caused a tree to fall on of their cars in Harveys Lake.

The owner tells Newswatch 16 she went outside to get something out of her car and heard the tree cracking.

Seconds after she got back into her house, the tree came down and smashed into her car.

No one was hurt.