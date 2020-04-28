Traveling goat show visits nursing home

Nursing homes are getting creative when it comes to entertaining their residents under COVID-19 restrictions.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Brenda Yaple is the Activity Director for the Bonham Nursing and Rehab Center in Huntington Township.

She says the center near Shickshinny isn't kidding around when it comes to social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We're hanging in there. Staff and residents," explained Yaple. "Praise the Lord we have no sickness, but since mid-March we were very proactive. We have no visitors and the residents remain in their rooms."

She has to be creative when it comes to entertaining the residents.

Yaple invited Ashley Raspen and the goats of Buttinhead Farms to put on a show for the residents as they watched from their windows.

"We're going to put on a little performance. We're gonna do Tina Turner and we're gonna dance and hopefully make them really happy today," explained Raspen.

Ashley tells Newswatch 16, usually these goats are booked with gigs throughout the area, but the COVID-19 crisis put an end to it for now and she's thrilled for the opportunity to bring happiness to the folks on the other side of the windows.

"It's making people smile and it's getting people out of their heads. That's what goat yoga is all about getting out of your head and your current moment and letting it all go," said Raspen.

"But things like on a nice day when we can bring literally a goat show and have them all line up. We're going to do this five more times around the campus. You can just see. You see them standing up, you see life you see smiles," said Yaple.