Travelers note less traffic at airports

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Newswatch 16 caught up with travelers at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Luzerne County.
One traveler coming from Chicago's O'Hare airport says he noticed the airports were much less busy than usual.
"It's definitely quieter now. I know downtown has a lot of people working from home, so downtown at the airport this morning was a lot emptier than usual. I know I get there usually its a mad dash and there is people everywhere today I was walking down the terminal like no one was there at all," said Jerry Bannon.
The airport here in Luzerne County is taking extra precautions including putting more hand sanitizing stations available for travelers throughout the airport.