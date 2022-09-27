Travel agents say it's time to book holiday flights

Travel experts say it's not too early to start planning your holiday travel. In fact, wait a few more weeks, and it might be too late!

Example video title will go here for this video

AVOCA, Pa. — Pat Quigg is happy she booked her trip to her hometown in Montana when she did. If she had waited, her wallet would be a bit lighter as she arrived at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

"I planned it in March, and now the airfare is double. You have to think ahead," Quigg, who lives in Ringtown, said.

Pat Rogers from Clarks Summit wasn't as lucky. He travels to Las Vegas fairly often for work and is paying double what he normally does for a flight today.

"It's just crazy expensive. It's hard to get the right seats you want. Flights are limited; you really got to be at their mercy as far as the schedules go. It's a lot different than it used to be."

That doesn't surprise travel agent Terri Price. She runs Price Right Travel out of her home in Wilkes-Barre. She's always looking for the best deals, especially around the holidays. But those deals are going to be harder and harder to come by the longer you wait.

"In between Christmas and New Year's, definitely a high-price time to travel, but get it on the books now. Because if you wait until November to book for December or January, you're going to be looking at higher pricing."

Price says places like Disney World and the Caribbean are hot spots for the holidays, and availability is very limited. She's already booking into the spring.

"There's no more last minute. The last minute doesn't happen anymore. There's no more flights available, and the prices are sky-high. And then you're left paying for what's left. So, no more last minute anymore."

Some travelers at the airport Tuesday morning say they haven't felt the pinch as much.

And Price says, in some cases, flying internationally is cheaper than flying within the U.S.

That was true for John Kostiak's trip to Ireland.

"I think they're just trying to get more people out than have been traveling since COVID."

And another bit of good news: Price says the delays, cancellations, and overall airport chaos we saw throughout this year seems to have died down.

But when it comes to prices — procrastinators, be warned.

You can always check the status of your flight with the WNEP Flight Tracker.