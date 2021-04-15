Training to save lives at high-rises

Firefighters in Wilkes-Barre trained this week with the tiller truck at the Washington Square Apartments high-rise.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Firefighters in Wilkes-Barre spent much of the morning working with a truck at the Washington Square Apartments high-rise in downtown Wilkes-Barre. It's a tractor-drawn aerial fire truck, known as a TDA or tiller. It cost more than $1 million and was paid for with government grants. The truck requires two drivers and has a ladder that goes more than 100 feet into the air.

"We're here to set the ladder, see how high it reaches. Washington Square has been very good to us with allowing us to come in and do different things in their building," explained Francis Evanko with the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department. "They were gracious enough to let this come up, put it up to see how far it'll reach, where we need to position it."

Residents say the idea of fire here sometimes makes them feel uneasy, especially for Kevin Riley, who lives on the ninth floor. Watching a training like this makes him feel a lot safer.

"Yes, it does," said Riley. "I like seeing them do this, and they're learning the system, learning how to use it in high-rise buildings like this. I think it's great that they have the new truck. I mean, it helps with your fleet."

Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 the training does not just involve going up and down the ladder. It also involves positioning the fire truck. They say it's best to have the truck on a corner of a building so that the ladder can reach multiple sides of the building. Also, in case of a collapse, the corner of a building is less likely to come down than the side of a building.

"It's 107 foot, so we could basically reach the bottom of the 11th floor, in case we need to rescue anybody off of any of the windows. It's maneuverable, as you can see where we put it. So you know we'll practice with maneuvering it into places," added Evanko.

"I've watched it for the last couple of months, maneuvering around some of the little tight spaces in the wheelchair area. Just something, get used to driving it and think they're doing a great job with it," said Riley.