It happened Tuesday morning at a railroad crossing at the intersection of Hazle Street and Penn Avenue.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A driver was taken to the hospital after a collision with a train in Luzerne County.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at a railroad crossing near the intersection of Hazle Street and S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre.

Emergency responders took the woman to the hospital to be checked out.

There is no word on what led to the collision.