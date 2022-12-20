x
Luzerne County

Model train set delivered to VA Medical Center in Luzerne County

The Back Mountain Railroad Club delivered the carefully-crafted train display to the VA Medical Center Tuesday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Veterans in Luzerne County received a special holiday gift Tuesday. 

Last week, Newswatch 16 told you about the Back Mountain Railroad Club working on a model train display.

Members of the club decided to donate it to the VA Medical Center in Plains Township once it was finished. 

On Tuesday, the larger-than-life train set was delivered.

The model has all the Pennsylvania charm, from greenery to some mountains and even a tunnel.

