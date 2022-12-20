Model train set delivered to VA Medical Center in Luzerne County

The Back Mountain Railroad Club delivered the carefully-crafted train display to the VA Medical Center Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Veterans in Luzerne County received a special holiday gift Tuesday.

Last week, Newswatch 16 told you about the Back Mountain Railroad Club working on a model train display.

Related Articles Back Mountain Railroad Club donates train to VA Medical Center

Members of the club decided to donate it to the VA Medical Center in Plains Township once it was finished.

On Tuesday, the larger-than-life train set was delivered.

The model has all the Pennsylvania charm, from greenery to some mountains and even a tunnel.