Ride the rails from Pittston to Jim Thorpe

Officials tell Newswatch 16 this is just the first phase of a project they hope will expand into much more.

PITTSTON, Pa. — An old way of getting around is new again as a railway plans to make a comeback, taking passengers from Pittston to the Poconos.

The Reading & Northern Railroad announced that train excursions to Jim Thorpe from Pittston will begin in May of this year.

Drip Coffee Company opened inside a former drive-thru ATM on Broad Street in Pittston in the beginning of February. Owner Drew Long also runs Pour in Wilkes-Barre. He says he chose Pittston for a second location because of everything the city offers.

"Main Street has developed so much, you can make a whole day or afternoon out of this just walking up and down, hitting up all the different businesses and dining and everything," said Long.

Long is excited that train excursions could bring more people to his small business.

"I'm hoping that they're going to allow people to take their beverages on the train with them because people can come to Drip, grab a coffee, and then get on the train and head down to Jim Thorpe," added Long.

Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo tells Newswatch 16 this project will start with a loading platform and a ticket booth along train tracks near the city line with Duryea.

"I think it's awesome, and I can't wait for it to start because I already talked to a bunch of my friends," said Pittston resident Marie Sovan. "It'd be cool just to get on the train and go instead of driving. Can hit the pubs or whatever you want to do while you're there and get back safely."

To start, the excursions will depart at 9 a.m. to go to Jim Thorpe and return around 6 p.m.

Mayor Lombardo and leaders at the Reading & Northern Railroad say eventually, excursions will also go the other direction to bring people from the Poconos to Pittston.

It's something Reba Kolbeck at Pittston Popcorn Company and other small business owners are looking forward to.

"We're super excited about it. Me and my husband were literally cheering and reading the article, and we saw it online last night. So, I think it's fantastic," said Kolbeck.

"Pittston is where it is right now because they're really building it up. And they have all neat little shops and different things to do now in Pittston," added Sovan.

Tickets for the trip from Pittston to Jim Thorpe go on sale on March 1. That is also when the railroad tells Newswatch 16 we can expect the release of more information about future phases of the project.