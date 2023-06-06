Traffic expected on I-80 West in Luzerne County

Bridge work could cause delays starting Tuesday morning into Wednesday afternoon.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Bridge work is set to start Tuesday morning along Interstate 80 in Luzerne County, and it may affect your commute.

PennDOT crews are scheduled to work on bridge deck repair on I-80 West between the Conyngham/Nescopeck (256) and the Mainville/Mifflinville (242) exits in Luzerne County.

The project starts Tuesday morning, with lane restrictions from 8 a.m.until 3 p.m. Work is expected to continue Wednesday at the same times.

Bridge work on I-81 South is also expected to continue Tuesday in Lackawanna County.

