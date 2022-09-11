Tractor-trailer traveling down Giant's Despair barrels into garage

A wild crash near a road notorious for tractor-trailer wrecks left a lot of damage behind to one woman's home.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It sounded like thunder. That's what Romayne Petroski's mother told her after a tractor-trailer went barreling through her garage, narrowly missing the house and eventually stopping in a tree in a Wilkes-Barre Township backyard on South Walnut Street.

Petroski says her mom heard a loud noise around 6 a.m. Wednesday, and had no idea what happened.

"Until she came outside and saw the whole thing demolished."

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Emergency crews were amazed he made it out alive.

Petroski says her mom is shaken up.

"I was shocked, shocked to see the damage that was done. Luckily nobody was in the garage. Luckily, he swerved quickly to avoid the house. Thank God for that."

"To be honest, they got lucky because if he got to the edge a little bit more, I think that house would've went with it too. And it would've been a lot more serious than what it actually is," said Wilkes-Barre Township firefighter Eddie Hart.

Emergency officials tell us the driver lost control when traveling down Giant's Despair, a steep road notorious for tractor-trailer crashes.

Signs warn trucks weighing more than 10.5 tons to stay away from this road, but not everyone listens.

We've reported on several crashes — some deadly — as a result.

"They come barreling down the hill, and it's just ridiculous," Petroski said.

She's seen other crashes on this road outside her mother's home before.

"This takes the cake," she added.

