SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor trailer rollover is tying up traffic on Interstate 80 east in Luzerne County.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday near the Nescopeck/Conyngham exit (256).

Interstate 80 east is closed between exits 256 and 260A (American Legion Memorial Highway/Harrisburg).

Both lanes are closed.

There's no word if anyone was hurt.

PennDOT expects the road to reopen around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.