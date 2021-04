Part of the turnpike in Luzerne County is down to one lane in both directions after a tractor trailer crash.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Fire officials say a tractor trailer took out a part of the median between the Wyoming Valley and Wilkes-Barre exits on the turnpike in Luzerne County around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

North and southbound are both down to one lane Friday morning.

Police have not said if the weather is to blame for the crash in Luzerne County.