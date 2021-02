The crash happened after 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash slowed traffic in part of Luzerne County.

The crash happened a little before 6:00 a.m. on Sunday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near Dorrance.

The truck smashed into a guide rail alongside the highway.

State police say the impact knocked the trailer off the big rig.