The driver of a tractor trailer was taken to the hospital after a wreck on the interstate in Luzerne County.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The rig rolled near the Mountain Top exit (165) on Interstate 81 north around 5 a.m. on Friday.

The driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

The right lane is shut down while they clear the wreck in Luzerne County.