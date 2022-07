The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A lane restriction is in place after a crash on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

The wreck happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Dorrance.

Officials say a tractor-trailer flipped over an embankment in a construction zone.

The driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

One of the northbound lanes will remain closed while crews work to remove the wreckage.