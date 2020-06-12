Toys for Tots fundraiser hosted in Hanover Township

In a part of Luzerne County, gifts and donations were collected at a fundraiser for Toys for Tots.
The fundraiser was hosted by the Hanover Township Lions Club Saturday afternoon.
Community members donated items like toys and bicycles.
Some community members even donated cash to make Christmas possible for children in need.
"It means a lot, it shows support for the community and our organization as a whole. I was talking to some of them, some of these guys are retired military so what else can you say about that," said Klaus Lawas, a Staff Sgt. of the Marine Corps.
Lions Club members also presented a check for the Marines' Toys for Tots program.