PITTSTON, Pa. — The Greater Pittston YMCA is making sure kids in the community get outside and play this summer.
It's all part of a donation drive called "The Summer of Play."
The YMCA teamed up with the Wyoming Area and Pittston Kiwanis Clubs and the Rotary of Pittston to collect new or gently used toys.
This is the first year the Y has organized the effort.
The idea came about after so many summer programs were canceled.
"We hadn't even opened our doors yet but we wanted to find a way that we could still engage with our families that we miss so much. We just thought this was a natural way for us to say 'hey, you can't come in and play soccer in our facility yet but you know if we can gift you some soccer balls, you can go out in your backyard, you can go out in the parks, and you can still have some fun," said Janelle Drach, Greater Pittston YMCA Executive Director.
The Greater Pittston YMCA is also reopening Sunday for the first time in months with new safety precautions in place.
The facility opens for business at 5:30 a.m. in Luzerne County.