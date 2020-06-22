The summer of play

"We hadn't even opened our doors yet but we wanted to find a way that we could still engage with our families that we miss so much. We just thought this was a natural way for us to say 'hey, you can't come in and play soccer in our facility yet but you know if we can gift you some soccer balls, you can go out in your backyard, you can go out in the parks, and you can still have some fun," said Janelle Drach, Greater Pittston YMCA Executive Director.