Toy collection drive in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — A church in Luzerne County wants to make sure that no kids go without presents this Christmas.

St. Joseph Marello Parish in Pittston partnered with the greater Pittston Santa squad this holiday season.

A toy collection drop-off was held at the parish from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Along with collecting toys, there was also hot chocolate and a Christmas tree lighting to help get people into the holiday spirit.

If you missed Sunday's toy collection, there will be another on December 11 at "Pizza Lovin" in Exeter from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.