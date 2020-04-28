Tow truck stolen in Luzerne County

A tow truck, owned by Morell's Towing Company in Pittston Township, was getting some work done when it was swiped from the lot where it was being repaired.

"We built the truck here at our garage. We had a lot of time and a lot of money in the truck," said Jim Morell from Morell's Towing. "And with this COVID-19 going on, business is very slow. It's a big hit to us to lose that truck at this time."