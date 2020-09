One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday afternoon in Luzerne County.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday afternoon in Luzerne County.

The wreck happened just before 2 p.m. along Main Street in Nanticoke.

According to police, a tow truck veered off the road and hit a parked car.

That then caused the tow truck to hit a van into a utility pole, breaking it.

The pole fell over and hit a car with a driver inside.

They were taken to the hospital.