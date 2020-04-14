Tow truck companies struggle during this time

No cars, no customers as drivers stay home

PITTSTON, Pa. — Tow truck companies are taking a hard hit during this health crisis.

Joe Lokuta has owned Lokuta’s Towing in Pittston Township since 1966.

“We normally do 800 calls a month, and we’re probably down, we didn’t count it exactly, we’re down around 200, maybe 250 calls a month," said Lokuta.

One day recently, Lokuta took four calls. Normally, he takes 35 per day.

With people staying home during this crisis, he has having to make tough decisions.

“We didn’t lay anybody off yet. We’re trying not to, but in all these years of business I’ve never seen it so, so bad.”

Lokuta is trying to stay positive and says despite how bad business is right now, there is a silver lining to fewer vehicles on the roads.

“It makes it a little safer on the highways, especially (Interstate) 81, because you always hear tow truck drivers getting hit and killed," he said.

Lokuta hopes he is able to weather this storm, other towing companies, too, and come out OK on the other side.