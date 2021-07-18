Touch-A-Truck event raises money for K9 unit

All the proceeds from the event will towards Hughestown's new K9 unit.

HUGHESTOWN, Pa. — Children in Luzerne County got a first-hand look at all different types of vehicles on Sunday.

Hughestown Borough hosted a Touch-A-Truck event at Robert Yaple Memorial Park along James Court.

Kids hopped in the driver's seat of recycling trucks, ambulances, and construction vehicles.

"I liked the Scuba truck. The ambulance. It was cool to look inside, and there were the beds, and I've never looked inside an ambulance before," said Owen and Ella Caine of Duryea.

"Just seeing the community involvement, having them come out, Covid really hindered a lot of that, and to be able to come out here and see all the different types of trucks and just have the community together again outside the home, it really helps," said Gilbert Diaz, K9 Officer.