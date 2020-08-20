Tomato Festival still part of Pittston

The annual festival lives on in Luzerne County.

PITTSTON, Pa. — The Tomato Festival lot is empty, and the headquarters building in Pittston is closed. It's not what business leaders are used to seeing on the first day of the annual Tomato Festival.

"It would be busy and certainly at the Tomato Festival lot, tents would be going up, well tents would have been going up for the past two days really by now, all the vendors are moving in on Thursday, so Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon, lots of activity going on," explained Michelle Mikitish with the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce.

"That's a little bit different this year. Obviously, we don't have all those fun crowds coming in a visiting us and being able to help out being able to raise some money for the different causes that usually are part of that event," added Janelle Drach, the executive director of the Greater Pittston YMCA.

The festival that brings thousands to the city of Pittston and is known for its huge tomato fight that benefits Greater Pittston Area charities was canceled because of COVID-19.

"It was really the right choice to make, but it does hurt a little bit, everybody really does look forward to the Tomato Festival," added Mikitish.

Street art tomatoes are the only ones you're going to see this weekend in the streets of Pittston, but people with the chamber of commerce tell Newswatch 16 businesses in the area are still trying to keep the spirit of the Tomato Festival alive.

"I know you guys talked to Greco's recently, one of the things that people cannot wait for every year is their chicken scampi sandwich and they are still selling it this weekend, so you can still get your hands on it. The Salt Barre is one of our newer members downtown, and they are doing, instead of the fight, they're doing Barre in the Tomato Festival lot down at the banks," said Mikitish.

"We really just want to keep the spirit alive in any way we can, and we're pretty creative here, and people are resilient here, so if they can find some way cool little way to find some way to celebrate, even if it's not in small crowd gatherings then we're going to do it for sure," said Drach.