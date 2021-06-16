Toby & Noelle: "Meow and Furrever"

Two fluffy felines will be bonded in holy meowtrimony in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Toby has lived at Village Pet Supplies & Gifts in Luzerne for 3 years.

"He is a lover, customers absolutely love him, there's children that come in that love him," said employee Michelle Futoma.

But after this weekend he's going to have to tone down the flirting. Because on Saturday at 1 o'clock, he becomes a "married man" and his bride-to-be, Noelle, can get a little jealous.

"Yeah, she's been quite the Bridezilla she has quite the attitude, quite the cattitude for a cat if you will," remarks the father of the bride, Rob Mirabelli.

For Toby's sake, we're hoping that once they're married, it will be less hissing and more kissing.

"Just started a while ago with flirtations on Facebook, they met on Facebook and every time Toby would post his picture Noelle would comment and she nicknamed him sweet Baboo, and he calls her pudding whiskers and they have a whole sweet little thing that goes on and then she started dropping hints about a ring," said Brenda Bartlett of Village Pet Supplies & Gifts.

So Toby proposed and she said yes!

In addition to their attraction to one another, these cats share a common past, as they were in and out of shelters several times before finding forever homes.

Now they are using their wedding as an opportunity to spread awareness for adoption, fundraising, and to get supply donations for their former home, Rescue Warriors Cat Rescue.

"People who want to come and sit formally at the wedding can get a seat for a $15 donation, and we have of course the wishing well here. Rescue Warriors is in need of all the time, you know cat litter kitten milk replacer cat foods, litter pans scoopers toys, anything you would need to take care of cats and kittens," said Bartlett.

"This has just been so exciting. I mean, Toby doesn't just have one parent he's got all of us so we're all excited for him. We're all happy to see him, you know, get married and he loves Noelle and no I love him most of the time too," said Futoma.

The ceremony will be streamed live on Facebook.