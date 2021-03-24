'Tire Man' decorated for the holidays

Tires that are turning heads in one Luzerne County neighborhood, and it has nothing to do with litter.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It seems one person's trash is another person's snowman.

A larger-than-life display in Luzerne County's Back Mountain is 15 feet tall and made of tires and barrels of hay.

Volunteers with the Jackson Township Fire Department put him up in front of their building when they couldn't have their usual Christmas party for the kids.

He's stuck around for Valentine's Day, Saint Patrick's Day, and now Easter.

"People would come up, please don't take it down. Our grandchildren love seeing it. So my daughter had the bunny ears, and we decorated it as the bunny," said Lynn Manzoni of Jackson Township.

Unfortunately, the snowman's days might be numbered.