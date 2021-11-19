Tipsy Turtle forced to close airport location due to labor shortage

The owners hope folks will continue to support their two other locations in Swoyersville and Jenkins Township.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A lack of workers is forcing a restaurant in Luzerne County to close for good.

That's according to a post on the Tipsy Turtle restaurant's Facebook page.

The owners of the eatery near the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Airport say they do not have enough employees to staff this location in DuPont along with their two other locations in Luzerne county.

They reassure that none of their employees will be losing their jobs but rather heading to work at the other two locations.