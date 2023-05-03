Tips for eager gardeners this weekend

Farmers in Luzerne County are expecting a bit of a break in rainy weather at the end of the week and have some tips for people who are anxious to get outside and int

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Plants are hanging, blooming, and thriving inside the greenhouses at O'Malia's in Plains Township. Owner Gary O'Malia hopes conditions will soon be fit to move them to outdoor gardens.

"It seems like we're going to break on Saturday, and so I think seeing the seven-day starting on Saturday should give us hope that it's time to plant," O'Malia said.

Many follow the rule of thumb and wait until after Mother's Day to plant, but that doesn't mean you can't get any work done.

"It's a good time to get your garden turned over, get it all ready so that when that like May 10, 15 comes, you're ready to go. You're ready for planting."

O'Malia says it's safe to put some plants in the ground.

'Veggie gardeners can plant a lot—onions, lettuce, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower. That's all stuff that kind of thrives in cooler conditions."

If you are longing to add some color to your garden this weekend, folks at O'Malia's tell Newswatch 16 there are a few options you can plant before that Mother's Day benchmark.

"Pansies are OK, dianthus you could get away with, like Dusty Miller but probably flower wise about 90 percent is a little early."

With all this rain, there is one important thing to keep in mind if you do plant this weekend.

"Biggest thing is when the ground is wet, don't do any supplemental watering. So, if you did plant now, you're probably going to be good. You wouldn't have to water your plants for a week or two, you know, even though they're young plants."