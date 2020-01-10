Time for Luzerne County businesses to apply for CARES funding

Starting Thursday small businesses and nonprofits in Luzerne County are now able to apply for funding through the federal time CARES Act.

Owner Mark Wadas of A&M Floral Express in Wilkes-Barre, sat on his computer as he glanced over the application to apply for the CARES Funding grant.

The application portal opened Thursday to assist small businesses and nonprofits in Luzerne County that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Luzerne County Manager David Pedri believes it time to help the local, small businesses stay afloat.

"These are places that not only know your favorite Friday pizza order, but they know that your kids play sports, they know your mom's in the hospital. These are the types of places that build a community these are the types of places that build Luzerne county. We want to support them," said Pedri.

$11 million is allocated towards small businesses and nonprofits.

$8 million of the $11 million will go towards small businesses, while $3 million will go to nonprofits.

The criteria to apply include having less than 15 full-time employees and less than $500,000 in annual revenue

Applying is not on a first come first serve basis. You will need some important information like your tax returns.



Many small business owners in Wilkes-Barre tell Newswatch 16 they plan on applying for the CARES act grant, they say every little bit helps.

"Business is down from what it was and we were riding along and help from the CARES Act or anything like that is helpful and we will apply,' said Christian Pilosi, owner of Eden-a-Vegan Cafe.

"Hopefully with the funds, if we are awarded we can take care of mortgage payments, utility and payroll thus allowing me to at least take h0ome some type of income," said Wadas.