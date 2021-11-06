Time to "fall back" in Luzerne County

Employees at Ye Olde Clock & Gift Shoppe spend time turning back the clocks.

DALLAS, Pa. — While you may be looking forward to your extra hour of sleep, the end of Daylight Saving Time is a tiring task at Ye Olde Clock and Gift Shoppe in Dallas.

The staff has to start days ahead of time moving the clocks back an hour.

The shop has thousands of clocks, big and small.

"It's actually the watches because they're little. And we have these little desk clocks that are the size of watches for different professions because the clock fasces themselves are so little. That's what takes the most time. The grandfather clocks are easy because they're larger," said Rebecca Nicely with Ye Olde Clock & Gift Shoppe.

The staff says all the work will be done by 2 a.m. Sunday morning when the time officially changes.