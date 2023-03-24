Local TikTok creator rises to fame as the platform comes under fire

With TikToks future uncertain in the U.S., one creator talks about how it offered her opportunities during COVID-19.

EXETER, Pa. — The global social media app TikTok made national news this week after House Appropriations Committee members grilled the app's CEO about its pushing of harmful content and breaching national security.

For creators who have amassed millions of followers like Erin Dugan Jurchak of Luzerne County, TikTok is how she makes a living.

"During COVID, I had lost my job, so I'm home. I have a one-year-old. TikTok really took off. I started scrolling, and I started thinking I could probably do this. I have a lot of experience both on camera and putting video together, and I thought this is perfect," said Jurchak.

The platform allowed Jurchak to focus on being a full-time content creator, she uses and displays beauty products.

Offering her opportunities she could have never imagined.

"I have a four-year-old, so for the last few years. I thought, man, it would be so cool if I could actually stay home while having a career at home, and I've been able to do that because of TikTok," said Jurchak. "I've been able to walk red carpets, I did a white house tour last year, I had my own product launch come out, and the people of Northeastern Pennsylvania supported me so much."

The future TIikTok here in the U.S. as of now remains unknown.

If the app was to be discontinued, Jurchak says she has a backup plan.

"I'll keep on creating; it's my true passion. I love connecting with people, and I'll do it anywhere I can," said Jurchak. "You know it's something that I can't control, so I think just keep working hard and keep connecting with people making this awesome content."

The CEO of TikTok told U.S. Lawmakers that the company will make safety on the platform for teenage users a top priority and add extra protection for U.S. users against outside access.