A double feature of Smokey and the Bandit and the Big Lebowski played at The Garden Drive-In with money raised going to charity.

HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — Families in Luzerne County caught a flick or two at a drive-in to help raise money for the less fortunate.

The theme at the Garden Drive-in near Shickshinny was throwback Thursday, with a double feature of Smokey and the Bandit and the Big Lebowski.

For $7 people could watch their classic favorites.

All the ticket proceeds from the showings will be donated to the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank.