Thrift store closes in Wilkes-Barre

Volunteers of America will be closing its thrift store on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Volunteers of America has had a thrift store in Wilkes-Barre for the last 13 years.

It's regional president, Jodina Hicks, tells Newswatch 16 the organization has enjoyed being a resource for the community here, but now it will be closing the store on South Main Street for good.

"Unfortunately we locked into a very high lease that escalated over the years and we just could not get our lease terms down to a place where it could be feasible to operate the thrift store without borrowing money to keep it operating," explained Hicks.

Hicks says Volunteers of America was planning to move the store to another location.

"But when COVID hit, it really derailed that move," she added.

Volunteers of America tell Newswatch 16 even though this store is closing, the employees who worked here will still have jobs within the organization.

"So what we're doing with that team is taking the next month to do some vocational re-training and prepare them for us ramping up our support to people who are either physically or intellectually disabled and without help," said Hicks.

Hicks says just because this sign will be leaving Wilkes-Barre, Volunteers of America and its work in the community is not.