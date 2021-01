South Main Street was closed for hours while police gathered evidence.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Wilkes-Barre after three people were found shot in the city's downtown.

Police say the shooting happened just before midnight along the 200 block of South Main Street.

Officers found three people with gunshot wounds; they were all taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their conditions.

The road was closed for hours while police gathered evidence.