Three people displaced from home following a fire in West Hazleton

Officials say the unit is no longer livable.

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — A fire broke out just before 7 Sunday night in West Hazleton.

Officials on scene say fire spread throughout a second story apartment up to the attic.

The building along East Broad Street consists of two apartments that occupy the second and third floor and a business on the lower level.

The fire sparked on the 117 side of the building.

Two adults and a juvenile were displaced.

The other apartment was vacant.

The business on the ground level was left untouched.

Everyone made it out okay but a firefighter did hurt their hand while working the fire.