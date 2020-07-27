Three people displaced from home following a fire in West Hazleton

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — A fire broke out just before 7 Sunday night in West Hazleton.
Officials on scene say fire spread throughout a second story apartment up to the attic.
The building along East Broad Street consists of two apartments that occupy the second and third floor and a business on the lower level.
The fire sparked on the 117 side of the building.
Two adults and a juvenile were displaced.
The other apartment was vacant.
The business on the ground level was left untouched.
Everyone made it out okay but a firefighter did hurt their hand while working the fire.
A fire marshal is expected on scene Monday to investigate.