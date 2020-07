The flames mostly damaged the exterior of the North Washington Street home.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Three people need another place to stay after a fire damaged their home.

That blaze broke out just before 5 p.m. on North Washington Street.

The fire chief said it appears to have started in the back of the first floor and mostly damaged the exterior of the building

The three people who live here are receiving help from the Red Cross.

No one was hurt.