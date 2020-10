Three people were hurt after flames broke out at a home in West Hazleton.

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — There were reports of an explosion at a home on East Green Street in West Hazleton just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Video from SSPTV in Hazleton shows the damage.

Officials say three people were hurt trying to douse the flames before firefighters got there.

One of them was burned. Two more breathed smoke