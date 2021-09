A crash in Luzerne County sent three people to the hospital Tuesday morning.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Luzerne County.

A car and SUV collided on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard in Wilkes-Barre around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

There's no word how badly the three were hurt or what caused the crash here in Wilkes-Barre.

