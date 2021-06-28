Thousands without power in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There's no air conditioning for some folks in part of Luzerne County on Monday's hot afternoon.
About 6,000 homes and businesses lost power in Kingston, Forty Fort, and Swoyersville around 3:30 p.m.
Police were directing traffic in the area of the Cross Valley Expressway, as traffic lights were no longer working.
According to UGI, the cause of the outage was a mechanical issue.
As of 5:15 p.m., about 2,900 homes and businesses were still without power.
UGI has restored power to several customers through emergency switching, they expect all customers' power to be restored around 7 p.m. in Luzerne County.