Thousands of soccer cleats given to families in need in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A donation in Luzerne County helped make dreams come true for young soccer players.
Thanks to an anonymous donor, the Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA was able to distribute more than 3,000 pairs of brand new soccer cleats.
The cleats were given out on Saturday in Wilkes-Barre Township to youth soccer clubs and families in need.
"It's going to be great. We have a lot of kids that come to practice either in sneakers because they just couldn't get cleats, or they show up with maybe their football cleats or their baseball cleats which you can't use for soccer because they have that extra toe cleat on the front. It's going to be really big. I think we're going to have a lot of really grateful families," said Kristen Fisher, vice president of Plains Soccer.
Another 200 pairs of cleats in various sizes were distributed for families at the Greater Scranton YMCA.