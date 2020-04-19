Thousands of free meals provided in Diamond City

Restored Church put together the food distribution to help out families in need.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Volunteers from a church handed out more than 3,000 meals.

Restored Church, on Meade Street, put together the food distribution to help out families who need it during the coronavirus pandemic.

There were walk-up and drive-thru options for people coming to pick up food; church members put it all together.

"We had a great opportunity to be able to give love to the community from our church here at Restored," said Peter Miller of Harding.