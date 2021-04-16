Thieves targeting sheds, garages in Luzerne County

West Wyoming, Wyoming, and Swoyersville are all boroughs in Luzerne County dealing with recent thefts.

WEST WYOMING, Pa. — Police in West Wyoming are warning people to make sure their valuables are locked up. Recently the borough has experienced about eight to ten thefts.

"A crew's going around; they're breaking into unlocked sheds, unlocked garages, sometime after midnight, between midnight and 6 a.m.," explained West Wyoming Police Chief Curt Nocera.

Chief Nocera believes the crews are also targeting unlocked sheds and garages in Wyoming and Swoyersville.

"They're taking tools. They're taking ATVs, UTVs, motorbikes, dirt bikes," Nocera added.

Now the departments are asking for help from the public.

"Got to stay vigilant at night. There's suspicious people walking around, lurking through backyards? If your motion light comes on, check it out. If you have video cameras that pick up motion of someone walking through, let us know. Any video helps," said Chief Nocera.

And police remind people to make sure valuables are locked up.

"It's 2021. Times have changed," said Nocera. "Now people will grab anything they can now in this day and age. We always encourage people to lock everything they have, lock their cars, lock their houses, lock sheds, lock your garages."