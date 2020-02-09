Man charged after theft of police vehicle

Police say he escaped from one police car, jumped into another, and took off.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A man is facing several charges for allegedly stealing a police car in Luzerne County.

Court papers show that Nestor Foley, 23, of Fairview Township, was arrested Tuesday night for filing a false report and fleeing from police.

While inside a Wright Township police car, Foley jumped headfirst through the sliding interior window and escaped. He jumped into a Rice Township police vehicle that was nearby and drove off, according to court papers.

Foley eventually told officers over the police radio that he was heading back to Mountain Top.