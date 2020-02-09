Man charged after theft of police vehicle

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A man is facing several charges for allegedly stealing a police car in Luzerne County.
Court papers show that Nestor Foley, 23, of Fairview Township, was arrested Tuesday night for filing a false report and fleeing from police.
While inside a Wright Township police car, Foley jumped headfirst through the sliding interior window and escaped. He jumped into a Rice Township police vehicle that was nearby and drove off, according to court papers.
Foley eventually told officers over the police radio that he was heading back to Mountain Top.
He was taken into custody again and charged with stealing a police vehicle, escape, DUI, and more.