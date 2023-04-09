The Wyoming Valley Run | Check It Out With Chelsea

See the course during this inaugural race through the eyes of Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Close to 1,000 runners, walkers, hand cyclists, and volunteers took part in the first-ever Wyoming Valley Run on Sunday; A 10-mile race, through seven Luzerne County municipalities including Pittston, West Pittston, Exeter, Wyoming, Forty Fort, Kingston, and Wilkes-Barre.

The race raised at least $10,000 for five charities across the area including Camp Freedom, Pittston's Shop with a Cop, Wilkes-Barre's Special Needs Playground, the Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA, and Northeast Sight Services.

Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub gives us a first-hand look at the inaugural race in Luzerne County.