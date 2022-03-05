'The Watcher' on patrol in Pittston

Mayor Michael Lombardo says that even though the police department is fully staffed The Watcher will work in place of an officer in many situations.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Eyes in the skies is the feature of this piece of equipment that landed it a position with the Pittston Police Department.

A device the city has aptly named 'The Watcher'.

"It's a camera that's mobile and we can use it and move it around to places that you know are of concern and say we get a report in a neighborhood that there's suspected activity going on," said Mayor Michael Lombardo (D), Pittston.

Mayor Michael Lombardo says that even though the police department is fully staffed The Watcher will work in place of an officer in many situations.

"Video images in this day in age are an important tool to help us, you know, battle small pieces of crime up to large pieces of crime, which, you know, you know what that is? I mean, it spans from drug dealing down to graffiti and vandalism in a neighborhood," said Lombardo.

And it's one of the many upgrades in technology coming to the city's police department thanks to gaming fund grant money.

"So in addition to this piece of equipment, we did some radio upgrades and vehicles, and there were a couple other pieces of equipment that we needed. You know, within city hall or the police department," said Lombardo.

'The Watcher' isn't outfitted yet, but the plan is to put this QR code on it, so you can approach it, scan it, and it will introduce itself to passersby.

"It's not a covert tool. It's an obviously overt tool and we know that and we bought it for that reason. It's going to be a very obvious piece of camera equipment. Excuse me, that's the basically the message is we're here and we're keeping an eye on things," said Lombardo.

So next time you see The Watcher keeping an eye on things in Pittston, don't be shy, stop by and say hello.