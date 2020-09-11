The vote count continues in Luzerne County

After five grueling days of vote counting and most news outlets calling Pennsylvania for Joe Biden as the President-Elect, Luzerne counts on.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly a week after Election Day, the staff at the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections are still counting votes.

And they weren't alone.

Representatives from both the Democrat and Republican parties watched as the votes were looked over and counted.

"Everybody, everybody involved. The election board, the workers, the Republican Party, and the Democratic Party. We all want every vote to count," said Bob Caruso of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.

"We're looking for is we're just making sure that election laws followed and that everything is ensuring the safety for the voter. So that means we're looking at signatures we're looking to make sure that everyone's vote is filled out correctly," said Justin Behrens, Luzerne County Republic Chairman.

First on the to-do list were mail-in ballots that could not be scanned by a computer.

Caruso said, "Today we are counting the 1%, where human eyes have to look at the ballots and make determinations as to whether they count or not."

After that, the counting of provisional ballots began.

Those are ballots that are supplied to a voter, where there is any kind of a dispute about whether the person can vote or not based on their voter registration their address, or whether they had previously applied to vote by mail.

Justin Behrens from the Republican Party says he will be challenging some votes that were thrown out, through the legal system, and also be making suggestions about how future elections, with multiple voting options, should be handled differently.

"But we really need to find out what are the pitfalls and where are we, you know, where can we move forward from this. But right now, my focus and hundred percent focus is on making sure that everyone's vote counts. And so that we can make sure that we truly have, who is the elected official." said Behrens.

As those votes were counted, they were being recorded so the Luzerne County Elections Results page is up to date.